Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz, Newly-Appointed Deputy CEO Oliver Berben Renew & Extend Contracts

EXCLUSIVE: Germany-based production and distribution powerhouse Constantin Film has renewed the contracts of long-serving CEO Martin Moszkowicz and Management Board member Oliver Berben early, and for an extended period of several years. The Supervisory Board of the Resident Evil producer extended Moszkowicz’s contract this month, taking effect from January 1, 2021. Berben has also been named Deputy CEO.

The respected Moszkowicz has been CEO of Constantin Film since 2014. In addition to company management and strategy, he is in charge of worldwide production and distribution, world sales, marketing and publicity, corporate communication and legal affairs — among others. He has been part of Constantin Film’s management since 1990, first as Producer and Managing Director, then as a member of the Managing Board. As a producer, executive producer and co-producer, Moszkowicz has been responsible for numerous local and international hit features and TV productions. In 2019, he exec produced Das Perfekte Geheimnis (Perfect Strangers) which grossed over $52M in Germany and was the year’s biggest local title.

Other recent projects include Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Suck Me Shakespeer, This Crazy Heart, Polar, The Collini Case, The Silence, and the upcoming Dragon Rider and Monster Hunter.

Constantin Film Berben has been a member of the Board since 2017 and as Deputy CEO will continue to run TV, Entertainment and Digital Media and supervise the development and manufacture of all national and international productions of the division. He will also continue his activities as a producer. In 1996, Berben founded MOOVIE, which has been a subsidiary of Constantin since 1999. In 2009, he assumed the position of Managing Director of Constantin Film Produktion. His most recent projects include Shades Of Guilt I + II + III, The Typist, Perfume, The Master Butcher, We Children From Bahnhof Zoo and the global cult TV series Shadowhunters.

In another shift, Constantin’s English-language production business, which had previously been separated into film and TV segments, will be run by both Management Board members together.

Bernhard Burgener, Chairman of the Constantin Film AG Supervisory Board, says, “We look forward to Martin Moszkowicz and Oliver Berben continuing the success story of Constantin Film both nationally and internationally in the coming years. Together with their Board colleagues and their first-class team, they have, over the last few years, made a significant contribution to the development and sustainable orientation towards a successful future.”

Moszkowicz says, “Success, stability and flexibility are the hallmarks of Constantin Film AG. I’m delighted to be able to shape the coming years with Oliver Berben and such an outstanding team.”

Berben adds, “I am very grateful to Bernhard Burgener, the Supervisory Board and Martin Moszkowicz for the trust they have put in me and I’m looking forward to continuing my work with the wonderful employees at Constantin Film AG and its associated companies.”