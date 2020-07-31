‘Connecting’: Parvesh Cheena Joins NBC’s Coronavirus-Era Comedy Series From Martin Gero & Brendan Gall

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Outsourced alum Parvesh Cheena is returning to the NBC fold as a series regular in the network’s comedy series Connecting, from Blindspot creator/exec producer Martin Gero, his frequent collaborator Brendan Gall and Universal Television.

Written and executive produced by Gero and Gall, Connecting, which has received an eight-episode straight-to-series order, is an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.

Cheena will play Pradeep. He loves his kids, but is not used to being around them this much.

He joins previously cast Otmara Marrero.

Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, is the studio.

Cheena previously starred as Gupta in comedy Outsourced which aired for one season on NBC. Cheena has also recurred in CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CBS’ All Rise and ABC’S The Goldbergs. He is repped by Singular Talent, Artists First and Meyer & Downs.

