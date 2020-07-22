‘Connecting’: Otmara Marrero To Star In NBC’s Coronavirus-Era Comedy Series From Martin Gero & Brendan Gall

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Otmara Marrero (StartUp) has been set as a lead in the NBC comedy series Connecting, from Blindspot creator/exec producer Martin Gero, his frequent collaborator Brendan Gall and Universal Television.

Written and executive produced by Gero and Gall, Connecting, which last month received an eight-episode straight-to-series order, is an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.

Marrero will play Annie (fka Abby), who identifies as female. Her friends describe her as a hermit who would barely go out, even before the quarantine started.

Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, is the studio.

Marrero played the female lead in Dick Wolf’s ABC drama pilot reboot New York Undercover, which was produced by Uni TV. She previously starred for three seasons on Sony Crackle’s series StartUp opposite Martin Freeman and Adam Brody. Her film credits include Vandal and Clementine. She is repped by Innovative Artists and manager Nils Larsen.

