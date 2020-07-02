Conan O’Brien To Film TBS Show At Largo, Observing Health & Safety Protocols, Becomes First Late-Night Host To Make Move

EXCLUSIVE: Conan O’Brien is heading to Largo at The Coronet to shoot his TBS talk show, becoming the first of the late-night hosts to move his show out of his house and make tentative steps to a return to full production.

Conan will begin filming at the LA comedy club from Monday July 6, in accordance with government and industry health and safety protocols.

While, O’Brien usually tapes his show at the Warner Bros studio in Burbank, it marks the first step towards full production for the late-night shows and is an encouraging sign.

The show will only have a limited crew and staff on site and will not have an audience. The majority of Conan staff will continue working from home and the former Tonight Show host will continue to interview guests via Zoom.

He has been filming remotely since the end of March using an iPhone to shoot the show with his production team, including exec producer Jeff Ross, working from home.

“I got started doing improv at the Coronet in 1986 and I’m glad we’ve figured out a way to safely keep that theater going during this lockdown” said O’Brien.

“We are thrilled that Conan and his great team reached out and offered to help us through these awful times. We have a long history together and look forward to many more great years to come” said Mark Flanagan, Largo’s owner.

In addition to filming his show, which airs Monday to Thursday at 11pm on TBS, at Largo, Team Coco is launching a digital version of their monthly live stand-up show. Team Coco Live: Moses Storm & Friends will kick off on Thursday July 9 and will stream via Twitch and will feature well known and up and coming comedians. This comes as Team Coco has putting on live events for years with pop up comedy club Team Coco House and local LA showcase, Up & Up.