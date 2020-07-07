Conan O’Brien Kicks Off Largo Filming, Calls It “Really Special Place” & Urges Support For Theaters

Conan O’Brien became the first late-night host tonight to film his show outside his home, kicking off his Largo production.

After Deadline revealed the move last week, the comedian said that he decided to move production of his TBS for a couple of reasons.

The first was to support theaters such as West Hollywood’s Largo. “Why am I here? Well a lot of theaters are struggling right now and we really wanted to help one of the empty local theaters here in LA so we chose Largo. It’s a really special place.”

He added, “I started here doing improve. I got my first laughs here in 1985 and got my last laughs here in 1991 and no laughs since. Laughing at myself doesn’t count,” he joked.

But he admitted that he was getting restless at home. “There’s another reason we moved locations, like a lot of people across the country, I’ve been inside my home with my family for months now and I thought it’d be nice to switch it up,” he said.

Saying it was the first time away from his wife during quarantine, the show flipped to a video of his wife happily dancing in a field proclaiming “he’s gone”.

But the former Tonight Show host added that he and his team were taking precautions. “Let me assure you, we’re following all of the health protocols while we’re here. I’m here with a bare bones crew, everyone’s wearing a mask, everyone’s social distanced and the theater is empty and the only person sitting here is my assistant Sona.”

His first guest back, filmed over Zoom, was Will Ferrell.

Conan, which airs Monday through Thursday on TBS at 11pm, is produced by Conaco LLC and exec produced by Jeff Ross.