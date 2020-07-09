Comic-Con@Home: ‘Star Trek’ Returns To Now Virtual Confab With ‘Picard’, ‘Discovery,’ ‘Strange New Worlds’ Cast & ‘Lower Decks’

EXCLUSIVE: After the Hall H triumphant of 2019, Jean-Luc Picard will be back in the Comic-Con house again this year. However, due to concerns and restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic, the Sir Patrick Stewart-led CBS All Access series will be making its appearance remotely at this year’s Comic-Con@Home on July 23.

Comic-Con will be releasing another part of its schedule later today, but, setting phasers to shock and awe, Star Trek: Picard will be the headliner in another behemoth Star Trek Universe panel later this month. That sprawling Trekverse shindig also includes 2020 virtual appearances from Star Trek: Discovery, the lead cast of newest franchise addition Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the August 6th premiering animated Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Helping to kick off the first full day of what would have been SDCC 51, the Trekverse panel starts at 10 AM PT on the 23rd with a welcome and overview from executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, and moderated by myself.

In the spirit of inclusion and adventures in the final frontier that has always been defined by the Gene Roddenberry created franchise, Secret Hideout’s Kurtzman and Kadin will be followed by a virtual table read of Star Trek: Discovery’s Season 2 finale with Commander Michael Burnham herself Sonequa Martin-Green and the rest of the cast.

Offering up a presentation truly best suited to the format of this year’s Comic-Con, the table read of the first act of the April 18, 2019 streamed ‘Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2’ will include Martin-Green plus Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno). Also joining will be Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland), Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall), and the Discovery Bridge crew Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer), Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce) and Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson).

Additionally, forthcoming Strange New Worlds stars Rebecca Romijn (Number One), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), and Ethan Peck (Spock) will be a part of the read with Discovery EP and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise and EP Olatunde Osunsanmi, who helmed the show’s 2-part Season 2 finale. With that much star power in one setting and Discovery getting ready for lift-off on its third season soon-ish, the Q&A following the table read could prove a hard-hitting energy pulse of its own.

Just over two weeks before the debut of the Mike McMahan created Star Trek: Lower Decks, the animated series will be next up at the Comic-Con@Home Trekverse panel. Aiming to preview an extended clip from its opening episode, the Lower Decks portion of the mega-panel will be moderated by Solar Opposites co-creator McMahan with the bottom tier characters of the U.S.S Cerritos. That means Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero, as well as the ship’s bridge crew including Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore, and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Finally, join Sir Patrick, myself, and friends, old and new for the Star Trek: Picard panel and a look back at Season 1 of the return of much changed The Next Generation captain.

With some pivots to next year’s Picard Season 2, Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios) will be there, also to take some fan questions too. In that vein, special guest stars Brent Spiner (Data/Dr. Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), and the Season 2 returning Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) will be on board as well – along with Jonathan Frakes, who not only swooped back as William Riker, but directed part of the first season of Picard too.

Though things are clearly different this year, Deadline will be comprehensively covering the free Comic-Con@Home over its July 22-26 dates. With the likes of The Walking Dead franchise plus the Trekverse among the big names and big shows coming to @Home, Comic-Con 2020 panels will be available on the event’s YouTube page too.

See you there, virtually.