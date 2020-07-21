Comic-Con@Home: FX Unlocked To Feature ‘American Horror Story’, ‘What We Do In The Shadows’, ‘Dave’ And ‘Cake’ Virtual Activations

During Comic-Con, FX usually has a number of immersive experiences and this year is no exception. The only difference is that everything will be appropriately virtual. FX Unlocked will include digital activations and experiences the virtual confab dubbed Comic-Con@Home which takes place July 23-26.

With FX Unlocked, fans will enter the world of FX’s top programs including American Horror Story, What We Do in the Shadows, Dave and Cake. The experience can be unlocked at FXSDCC.com starting July 23 and will include exclusive content, games, activations inspired by the show and fans will get the chance to win prizes.

“We will miss attending the traditional event this year, but the silver lining is that with FX Unlocked we can engage with fans from across the country,” said Kenya Hardaway, Senior Vice President, Integrated Promotions-Multi-Platform Marketing at FX Networks. “We see this as an opportunity to forge an even stronger connection with our audience and make our shows part of this virtual celebration.”

FX Unlocked is an extension of FX’s presence at Comic-Con@Home. FX will stream virtual panels for Archer on July 24 at 5pm PT and What We Do in the Shadows on July 25 at 5pm PT. Each panel will include series stars and producers.

Read FX Unlocked’s full lineup below.

Test of Terror

In celebration of the nine seasons of American Horror Story, fans will dive into a unique gamified trivia experience. They will navigate their way through some fearful moments by testing their knowledge of the series and solving escape room-like mechanics.

A Chat with Dave & GaTa

Fans of Dave have been pulled in by the authentic humor that springs up between Dave Burd, known by his stage name Lil Dicky, and his real-life hype man, GaTa. In an exclusive Q&A, fans will be able to see Dave and GaTa break down some of the best moments from the series and the inspiration from their lived experiences.



Guillermo’s Stakeout

Fans will be able to help Guillermo protect Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin Robinson from the werewolves and vampires trying to kill them in this single-player interactive game. Players will wield Guillermo’s stake and see how high they can score to be one of the best on the official leaderboard. Each day the top 50 scoring fans will win an exclusive deck of What We Do in the Shadows playing cards.

Piece of Cake with Jeron Braxton

A chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at Cake with an interactive workshop hosted by Jeron Braxton, creator of Daytime Noir. Participants will get hands-on experience learning how they can create their own art in partnership with Otis College of Art & Design, a national leader in art and design.

FX on Hulu Cosplay Gallery

Cosplay has always been an iconic part of the Comic-Con experience with fans showcasing their impressive craftsmanship with realistic and creative costumes of their favorite characters. FX is helping them keep the traditional alive with the first virtual FX on Hulu Cosplay Gallery. Fans can submit their costume photos, sketches or mockups inspired by their favorite FX originals (via Instagram) for the chance to see their costume grace the walls of the digital gallery.