Comic-Con@Home: This Year’s Schedule Of Key TV & Film Panels (Updating)

Fanboys and fangirls may not be traveling en masse to San Diego for Comic-Con this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the confab is set to swing into people’s homes like Spider-Man with its very first virtual edition, dubbed Comic-Con@Home. The event will take place July 22-26 and is free.

Organizers began revealing details of the schedule Wednesday. From Disney to Amazon, this year’s lineup will be is stacked with panels, interactive events and activations that you would normally see at the San Diego Convention Center.

Check out the key film and TV panels set for the event so far, and check back as the official schedule is revealed throughout the week.

TELEVISION

THURSDAY, JULY 23

Truth Seekers (Amazon Originals), noon

Panelists: Creators Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders join for Q&A. Moderator: Chris Hewitt

Utopia (Amazon Originals), 1 PM

Panelists: Writer/executive producer Gillian Flynn and stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton and Jessica Rothe in Q&A. Moderator: Christian Holub.

Upload (Amazon Originals), 2 PM

Panelists: Creator/executive producer/director Greg Daniels and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards and Zainab Johnson. Moderator: Cherlynn Low.

The Boys (Amazon Originals), 3 PM

Panelists: Executive producer Eric Kripke joins stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Aya Cash offer look at upcoming Season 2. Moderator: Aisha Tyler, with special appearances by executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Archer (FX Networks), 5 PM

Panelists: Castmembers Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates and executive producer Casey Willis discuss the upcoming Season 11.

SATURDAY, JULY 25

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+), 12 PM

Panelists: Creators & executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, director Bob Bowen and castmembers Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy and Dee Bradley Baker. The panel will include an exclusive sneak peek of the movie.

What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks), 5 PM

Panelists: Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch and Harvey Guillén discuss series. Moderator: Haley Joel Osment

TBAs

A Conversation With Nathan Fillion (Disney TV/ABC)

Showrunner Alexi Hawley talks with Fillion about his career in film and television. Special appearances: Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas.

American Dad! (20th Century Fox Television/TBS)

Panelists: Supervising director Brent Woods teaches cast members Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker and executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler to draw Roger as they discuss the current season the series’ upcoming 300th episode.

Bless The Harts (20th Century Fox Television/Fox)

Panelists: Cast members Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and Fortune Feimster along with executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Andy Bobrow discuss Season 1 and upcoming Season 2 painting and drinking boxed wine.

Bob’s Burgers (20th Century Fox Television/Fox)

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Loren Bouchard is joined by cast members H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy to show never-before-seen footage followed by a panel discussion and fan Q&A.

Crossing Swords (Sony/Stoopid Buddy Stoodios/Hulu)

Panelists: Co-creator, writer and director John Harvatine IV and co-creator and writer Tom Root as well as actors Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally and Yvette Nicole Brown, “Sgt. Meghan” The conversation will be moderated by Film Critic Scott Mantz.

Duncanville (20th Century Fox Television/Universal Television/Fox)

Panelists: Cast members Amy Poehler (also and EP), Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa join executive producers Mike and Julie Scully for an exclusive first look at the upcoming Season 2.

Family Guy (20th Century Fox Television/Fox)

Panelists: Voice cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read.

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC)

Panelists: Cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades along with TWDU chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg discuss Season 6. Moderator: Chris Hardwick

Helstrom (Marvel Television/ABC Signature Studios/Hulu)

Panelists: Showrunner/Executive Producer Paul Zbyszewski and actors Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy. The conversation will be moderated by Laura Prudom, Executive TV Editor, IGN.

Hoops (20th Century Fox Television/Netflix)

Panelists: Voice cast Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King and A.D. Miles and creator/executive producer Ben Hoffman join for Q&A and first look at footage. Moderator: Max Greenfield

NeXt (20th Century Fox Television/Fox)

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Manny Coto and cast John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner and Eve Harlow. Moderator: Esther Zuckerman.

The Simpsons (20th Century Fox Television/Fox)

Panelists: Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine and Mike B. Anderson talk Season 32. Moderator: Yeardley Smith

Solar Opposites (20th Century Fox Television/Hulu)

Panelists: Voice cast Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel talk Season 2 with exclusive clip.

Stumptown (ABC Studios/ABC)

Panelists: Cast Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy joined by executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and graphic novel author Greg Rucka.

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Panelists: Cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro along with TWDU chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner/executive producer Angela Kang and executive producer Greg Nicotero who directed the Season 10 finale, which will be spotlighted. Moderator: Chris Hardwick

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC)

Panelists: Cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt along with Gimple and showrunner/executive producer Matt Negrete discuss new series. Moderator: Hardwick

FILM

SATURDAY, JULY 25

Antlers (Searchlight Pictures), time TBA

Panelists: Producer Guillermo del Toro and director Scott Cooper discuss the movie and filmmaking.

TBAs

Bill & Ted Face The Music (Orion Pictures)

Panelists: Cast Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine and William Sadler, director Dean Parisot and writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. Moderator: Kevin Smith