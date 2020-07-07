Comedy Central, John Mulaney In Deal For Two ‘Sack Lunch Bunch’ Specials: Comedian Says Once Worked At Network As “Not Very Good Intern”

Comedy Central Tuesday announced a deal with two-time Emmy winning comedian John Mulaney to headline and executive produce two original Sack Lunch Bunch specials, including an upcoming holiday-themed installment that will reunite the cast from the original show. It marks Mulaney’s return to Comedy Central, where he last did a special in 2012.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, a parody of kid’s shows written by Mulaney and Markia Sawyer, with music by Eli Bolin and directed by Rhys Thomas, premiered late last year on Netflix to strong reviews.

“We couldn’t be more excited about John’s return to Comedy Central and hope this is just the beginning of a long-standing partnership,” said Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands.

“I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the Sack Lunch Bunch. I wasn’t a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again. We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times,” said Mulaney who has also won a WGA Award and a Peabody.

Specials by the former Saturday Night Live writer and subsequent three-time host include Kid Gorgeous, Comeback Kid and New in Town. He also starred in the Broadway hit Oh, Hello alongside Nick Kroll and was heard in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He wrote and appears in IFC’s Documentary Now and Netflix’s Big Mouth.

Comedy Central has been investing in premium content, including ramping up in the adult animated space to build an original animated slate around South Park. Last week, it announced a deal with Beavis and Butt-head creator Mike Judge and 3 Arts Entertainment for a reimagined version of MTV’s seminal adult animated sitcom.