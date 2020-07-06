Comedy About Parents Raising Non-Binary Child From Chad Gervich & Kapital In Works At ABC

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: ABC has bought one of the first projects for the 2020-21 development cycle, and it falls right into the network’s sweet spot on the half-hour side — a family comedy with a unique twist.

The untitled single-camera comedy, from Kapital Entertainment and 20th Century Fox TV, is about two parents, Ted and Mandy, trying to navigate parenthood in L.A. raising a non-binary, gender-fluid child.

Chad Gervich is writing the project based on personal experience, with Perfect Harmony creator/executive producer Lesley Wake Webster supervising.

The two will executive produce with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Gervich has an extensive background in reality TV, most recently working on MTV’s Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny. His writing credits include Cake Wars and Dog with a Blog.

Wake Webster previously was a co-executive producer on ABC/20th TV’s family comedy Speechless and on CBS/20th TV/Kapital’s Life in Pieces.

