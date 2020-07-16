Colin Jost Tells Howard Stern He’s Undecided About Future With ‘Saturday Night Live’

Though pandemic isolation has made Colin Jost appreciate more than ever the routine of working at Saturday Night Live‘s 30 Rock studio, the Weekend Update co-host still isn’t sure if the upcoming season will be his last.

Appearing – remotely – on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show, Jost couldn’t give a definite answer when Stern asked point blank if he’d be leaving the long-running NBC sketch comedy series after this season.

“I’ve been talking to Che about it in general,” Jost said, referring to his Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che. “I’m not sure. The COVID stuff has really affected how I feel about it because, you know, being away from people who make you laugh at work in that way for this long, really makes you appreciative of not only the job, but of the routine of being at work.”

Jost, whose new memoir A Very Punchable Face was released this week, said being isolated has taught him “how much joy of the job is just proximity” to his colleagues.

The comic, who joined SNL as a writer in 2005 and took over the Weekend Update desk with Che in 2014, suggested he knows the risk of leaving the show. He quotes show creator Lorne Michaels saying that even “the people you love who used to be cast members on SNL, the funniest they ever were was on SNL, even if they did great brilliant work after.”

“Will Ferrell has made such funny movies, but there’s that thing about the first glimpse you got of Will Ferrell yelling at the dinner table, it’s like a pure thing,” Jost said about a classic Ferrell SNL sketch.

Check out a portion of Jost’s chat with Stern above.