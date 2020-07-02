‘Clone High’ Animated Series Reboot From Phil Lord, Chris Miller & Bill Lawrence In Works At MTV Studios

MTV Studios is reviving another cult MTV animated series, Clone High. Original series’ creators Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence are re-teaming on a reimagined version of the 2002 TV series.

There is no network yet for the new Clone High. It could follow two other MTV Studios animated series based on classic MTV titles, Beavis and Butt-Head and Daria spinoff Jodie, which both recently landed at Comedy Central as part of the net’s big push in adult animation. (MTV, MTV Studios and Comedy Central are all part of ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group.)

Lord, Miller and Lawrence are joined on the Clone High reboot by Erica Rivinoja, who was a writer on the original series, widely regarded as a time capsule of the early 2000s with its loving satire and wry parody of emo culture. Rivinoja will serve as showrunner and will co-write the pilot alongside Lord and Miller.

Like the original, the new Clone High will follow prominent historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school, including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy and more, as they face the trials and tribulations of normal teenage life.

“We thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series,” said Chris McCarthy, President, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group.

Clone High, which ran for one season, first aired in its entirety on Canadian cable network Teletoon between 2002 and 2003, later debuting on MTV.

Lord and Miller began their careers with writing, directing and executive producing Clone High, whose concept the duo first developed while at Dartmouth College in the 1990s, alongside Lawrence in 2002. The pair went on to win an Academy Award for Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse and have originated feature franchises such as Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, all of which have grossed more than $3.3 billion at the global box office.

On the TV side the pair were behind the comedy series The Last Man on Earth, which was written by and starred Will Forte and also was co-executive produced by Rivinoja. The series was nominated for five Emmys, including a directing nom for Lord and Miller. They are currently exec producing the animated comedy series Bless the Harts, from creator Emily Spivey, which is headed into its second season on Fox, and have murder mystery comedy series The Afterparty at Apple.

Lawrence went on to create the Emmy-winning Scrubs and Cougar Town.

Lord and Miller are repped by Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Lawrence is represented by Morris Yorn.