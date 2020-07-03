George & Kellyanne Conway Tell Journalists To Stay Away From Daughter Claudia; She Doesn’t Take It Well

Fifteen-year-old Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne Conway and conservative anti-Trumper George Conway, might have just made the holiday weekend a bit tense in the family home: After dad George tweeted to journalists to “desist” from communication with his minor children, the newly outspoken Claudia (or her Twitter account, anyway) responded, ‘you’re just mad that i’m finally getting my voice heard.”

Then her kicker: “sorry your marriage failed.”

The response was soon hidden, apparently by George Conway. Though he has recently warned followers about fake accounts pretending to be his daughter, this exchange appears to be the real thing.

Claudia Conway has just recently become outspoken on social media – TikTok, Twitter – and seems just as resistant to controversy as her mom, the president’s counselor and former campaign manager, and dad, an attorney and cofounder of the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project.

Taking a decidedly more liberal stance than either of her parents, Claudia most famously (well, until now) tweeted on July 2, “If you’re a woman supporting trump, i feel bad for you. you must really hate yourself. lots of internalized misogyny…yikes.” (When a Twitter follower asked if that was a “jab” at Kellyanne, Claudia responded, “maybe…”)

In recent days, the teen has been interviewed by USA Today and Insider, reportedly with the consent of her father, who seems to have changed his mind.

After the “sorry your marriage failed” jab, a follower on George Conway’s feed wrote, “George you may want to rethink paying for that expensive phone,” to which Claudia responded, “he doesn’t” followed by a smiley symbol.

When a commenter told her to get over her anger, Claudia responded, “bahah im not angry im chillin im just over both of my parents trying to silence me.”

Despite all the back and forth, Claudia, who strongly supports the Black Lives Matter movement, told USA Today that her dad is “pretty supportive” and that she doesn’t believe she’s “disrespecting” her mother: “I want nothing but love for her because she is an amazing person,” Claudia Conway said.

Deleted or not, the dad & daughter convo hasn’t gone unnoticed. The New York Times writer Taylor Lorenz posts, “Claudia Conway is not holding back.”