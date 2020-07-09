Cinetic Media And Play/Action Pictures Set ‘The Meaning Of Hitler’ As Inaugural Docu For Jeffrey Lurie’s New Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: Philadephia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie’s newly launched production company Play/Action Pictures is teaming with Cinetic Media for their inaugural project The Meaning Of Hitler directed by Petra Epperlein and Michael Tucker (Gunner Palace, Karl Marx City). Cinetic will handle North American sales for the film.

As the country’s landscape is filled with civic unrest and social change, the project certainly speaks to the times. The news of the completion of The Meaning of Hitler comes after Philadephia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson was put under fire for posting anti-semitic quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler on social media over the 4th of July holiday. He has since apologized, but NFL players, many who are Jewish, have spoken out against him.

The Meaning of Hitler uses the title of the bestselling book from 1978 to put a provocative spotlight on our culture’s fascination with Hitler and Nazism as it sets itself against the backdrop of the current rise of white supremacy, the normalization of antisemitism and the weaponization of history itself. Filmed in nine countries over three years, the film traces Hitler’s movements, his rise to power and the scenes of his crimes. The docu features interviews and insight from historians and writers including Deborah Lipstadt, Martin Amis, Sir Richard Evans, Saul Friedlander, Yehuda Bauer, and famed Nazi hunters Beate and Serge Klarsfeld. As fears of authoritarianism and fascism continue to grow, the film explores the myths and misconceptions of our understanding of the past and the difficult process of coming to terms with it at a time in our history when it seems more urgent than ever.

“We couldn’t be prouder that The Meaning of Hitler is the first completed film made by our new documentary production company, Play/Action Pictures,” said Lurie, who served as executive producer of the Oscar-winning docu Inside Job. “I envisioned Play/Action to be a leading creative force for films that engage with the most crucial and challenging issues of our time. The rise of white supremacy and neo-fascism in the United States and the world over are among the most important and serious threats we face today.”

The Meaning of Hitler is executive produced by Lurie and Marie Therese Guirgis, Head of Documentary at Play/Action Pictures. The docu is produced by Dana O’Keefe (Barry, 11/8/16) and Mike Lerner (The Great Hack, Pussy Riot – A Punk Prayer). In addition to The Meaning of Hitler is one of four docus Play/Action has on its slate, including Black Woodstock directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.