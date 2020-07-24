Cinematographers Guild Chief Rebecca Rhine Updates On Talks With Producers For “Final Document” On Restarting Film & TV Production

As Hollywood’s unions and guilds continue their negotiations with management’s Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers for the safe restarting of film and TV production, the Cinematographers Guild’s leadership has provided a video update.

In her latest message to members, Rebecca Rhine, national executive director of the Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, said: “Getting back to work safely is the subject again this week of negotiations between the unions and guilds and the AMPTP to cover all of our work. The issues we’re focused on are the issues we’ve talked about: testing, safety officers, paid sick leave, PPE, etc., and that will be part of the final document, as it was part of the three documents already produced. Meanwhile this week, members are getting back to work and employers are, in large measure, adopting the protocols that exist in those three documents, and will ultimately exist in the final document.”

See the video above.

Local 600 already has produced its own protocols, which include shorter workdays, social distancing guidelines, broad-based testing for the coronavirus and a core principal that “no one should have to waive their rights or assume liability in order to go back to work.”

The local’s camera crew-specific recommendations are in addition to protocols contained in a “White Paper” issued June 1 by the Industry-Wide Labor Management Safety Committee Task Force, and the “Safe Way Forward” guidelines issued jointly by the DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, Teamsters Local 399 and the Basic Crafts union on June 12.

