Cinedigm, Quincy Newell’s TwentyOne14 Media Launching Multicultural Lifestyle Network

Cinedigm and Quincy Newell’s TwentyOne14 Media are partnering to launch an urban multicultural entertainment and lifestyle network yet to be named that will launch in the first quarter of next year.

Focusing on a 21-45 adult multicultural audience and content “that is authentic, diverse and inclusive,” it will be available for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices and web-based and online OTT services.

“The network will aspire to be a platform where African American, Latinx, Indigenous, and Asian American artists, who are passionate about urban culture, can be their most authentic selves,” the partners said in a release.

“I’m excited to join forces with Cinedigm to create a network where diverse voices are supported and filmmakers of color are encouraged to continue telling stories that offer a rich and more complete portrayal of the world around us,” Newell said “My ultimate mission is to create a network rooted in authenticity and inclusiveness, where we can move culture forward and create a cross-cultural connection. We are stronger together.”

Newell launched the content production, distribution, and advisory firm TwentyOne14 after 30 years shaping business, marketing and distribution strategies for UrbanWorks Entertainment, Vivendi Distribution, Codeblack Entertainment and Lionsgate.

Cinedigm currently distributes its channels to more than 670 million devices globally on all major OTT and streaming platforms including Amazon, Samsung, Vizio, Tubi, Xumo, Comcast Xfinity and more.

People of color represent more than 40% of the U.S. population and hold a growing share of buying power in the American economy, the statement noted. They are also highly engaged on streaming services with longer watch times and more frequent viewing sessions.

Before launching TwentyOne14, Newell co-founded Codeblack Entertainment where he produced and managed the releases of Kevin Hart’s Laugh at my Pain and T.D. Jakes’ Woman thou art Loosed: on the 7th Day. Following the company’s acquisition by Lionsgate, he was EVP and GM of the Lionsgate label Codeblack Films, overseing marketing and theatrical release strategies of Hart’s Let me Explain, Shola Lynch’s Free Angela and all Political Prisoners, George Tillman Jr. and Alicia Keyes’ The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete with Jennifer Hudson, Repentance with Forest Whitaker, Frankie & Alice with Halle Berry, Addicted, based on author Zane’s best-selling novel, Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere’s Perfect Match, and the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me.