Stephen King Four-Novella 'If It Bleeds' Draws Three Options With A Fourth In the Offing

Cinderella's Castle Paint Gets Mixed Reviews During Its Reveal, Reminding Some Of Archrival Sleeping Beauty

The wicked stepmother isn’t the only one who has a complaint about Cinderella. Some Disney employees are chiming in as well, claiming they don’t like the new paint job on her Disney World castle.

The Disney World theme park officially reopens tomorrow, July 11. But employees got a sneak preview of the changes awaiting all this week, including new safety features.

However, one feature has particular buzz: Cinderella’s Castle.

Once upon a time (actually, February of this year), Disney said it would be giving Cinderella’s Castle a royal makeover, a move timed to the animated film’s 70th anniversary. Part of that was a new paint job.

“Walt Disney Imagineering helped select the new royal color scheme to give Cinderella Castle its glistening new look,” Magic Kingdom Park VP Jason Kirk said in a Disney Park Blog post on Wednesday. “Special elements, such as a sapphire dusting on the blue rooftops and gold trim, were added to make the iconic spires sparkle in the sun.”

