‘Chucky’ EP Harley Peyton & Jeremiah Chechik’s Newly Formed Modern Story Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: American-Canadian filmmaking duo Harley Peyton and Jeremiah Chechik’s production company Modern Story has inked with Buchwald, Deadline has learned.

The duo are currently developing the comedy/horror series Fat Vampire at SYFY, based on the novel of the same name by Johnny B. Truant as well as White Heat based on the novels by M.J. McGrath for Incendo Productions in Canada.

Peyton is a Golden Globe Award-winner and Emmy nominee who is currently an executive producer on Chucky, which was given a straight-to-series order at SYFY earlier this year. His past television credits include Twin Peaks, Project Blue Book, Channel Zero, Dominion and NBC/Universal Television/Carnival’s Dracula. Peyton had a story by on the Justin Timberlake-Mila Kunis Sony/Screen Gems comedy Friends With Benefits which grossed close to $150M WW, and the Bruce Willis-Billy Bob Thorton-Cate Blanchett, Barry Levinson directed comedy Bandits. His first feature writing gig was adapting Bret Easton Ellis’ Less Than Zero, starring Robert Downey Jr.

As a director, Chechik’s credits include National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation which is the highest grossing movie in the Vacation franchise stateside with $72.5M. He also directed the Johnny Depp-Mary Stuart Masterson-Aidan Quinn romantic comedy Benny & Joon. His multiple episodic television directing credits include The Gifted, Rogue, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Shadowhunters, Chuck and Burn Notice to name a few.

Peyton continues to be repped by Ziffren Brittenham and Chechik by Thrive Entertainment and Lichter Grossman.