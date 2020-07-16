Chuck Woolery’s Twitter Account Disappears After His Son Apparently Comes Down With Coronavirus

Just days after his full-throated rejection of all things coronavirus was retweeted by President Donald Trump, former game show host Chuck Woolery’s account was no more.

It was unclear on Wedesday evening whether the disappearance was related to a widespread hack Twitter experienced earlier on Wednesday, or whether Twitter or Woolery himself removed the account.

On Sunday Woolery wrote, “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

Trump retweeted the comment, which set off a firestorm and triggered questions from White House reporters as to whether Trump was attacking his own health officials’ assertions about the virus.

CBS News Catherine Herridge asked Trump, “You reposted a tweet yesterday saying that CDC and health officials are lying. You understand this is confusing for the public. So who do they believe? You, or the medical professionals like Dr. Fauci?”

“I didn’t make a comment,” Trump told Herridge. “I did. I reposted a tweet that a lot of people feel. But all I am doing is making a comment. I’m just putting somebody’s voice out there. There are many voices. There are many people that think we shouldn’t do this kind of testing, because all we do, it’s a trap.”

Late Monday, Woolery apparently shared a less combative message on Twitter saying, “To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones.”

Snopes.com has verified Woolery’s Monday tweet, an archived version of which is available here.

It’s unclear whether his son’s condition, the reactions to his original tweet or something else prompted Woolery or Twitter to remove his account.

Deadline has reached out to Woolery and Twitter, but did not immediately hear back from either.