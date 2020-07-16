CNN’s Chris Cuomo Calls Out Trump Family’s Goya “Bullsh*t” During Pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump with Ivanka Trump arrives to deliver remarks at the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Meeting at the White House in Washington on June 26, 2020. Photo by Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo called out President Donald Trump and his daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump on his nightly Cuomo Prime Time last night, saying they were “hawking” Goya products in a pair of social media posts earlier this week.

“You tell me how a President in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bullsh*t? Are you kidding me? Hawking products? Goya, I don’t care who it is. Resolute desk? This is what he’s resolute about,” Cuomo said Wednesday on his show.

He was referencing Ivanka Trump on Tuesday posting a photo on Twitter posing with a can of Goya beans. President Trump followed yesterday with an Instagram photo of him posing at his desk in the Oval Office with five products — and a thumbs up. The photo-ops came after Goya CEO Robert Unanue praised Donald Trump during a White House press conference last week in the Rose Garden, which drew immediate fallout on social media including calls for boycotting the food company.

“On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans. Are you kidding me?” Cuomo said. “Seriously? Seriously. This is not left and right. This is reasonable, my brothers and sisters. The guy is sitting on the Resolute desk with a bunch of Goya products.”

Here’s the segment, which began with Cuomo defending Dr. Anthony Fauci against heat from the administration:

Unanue was at the White House to support the Trump administration’s Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, an executive order that aims to boost educational and economic opportunities for Hispanic Americans. Goya, a food and spices company, is a staple brand in the Hispanic community.

He said during his remarks that “We’re all truly blessed…to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” which prompted the boycott backlash.

As of Wednesday, there were 3.48 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., with 136,938 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.