China Movie Theaters In Low Risk Areas Can Reopen On July 20

BREAKING: Those theaters in low risk areas in China “can resume business in an orderly manner” as early as Monday, July 20, the China Film Administration announced in a recent notice.

Of course, those theaters reopening have to practice proper safety COVID-19 protocols. “Middle and high-risk areas are temporarily closed for business,” said the China Film Adminstration, “Once adjusted from low-risk areas to medium-high-risk areas, the epidemic prevention and control regulations shall be strictly implemented, and the prevention and control measures shall be strictly implemented.”

Cinemas have been closed since late January in the world’s second largest box office market, and estimates are that grosses will be down by at least $4B in 2020. There was hope earlier this year that China would gradually open before the U.S. at the end of March, leading into the country’s full opening for Disney’s Mulan at the start of May. But as soon as Shanghai announced then it was set to reopen 205 theaters, China quickly closed down due to the spike in COVID-19 in certain areas.

