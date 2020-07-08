China Box Office Hit ‘Sheep Without A Shepherd’ Sets UK Theatrical Release

EXCLUSIVE: Chinese crime drama Sheep Without A Shepherd, one of the last big box office hits in China before cinemas were forced to shutdown, grossing $167M, has been set for a UK theatrical release by distributor Trinity CineAsia.

Theaters have started re-opening in the UK and multiplexes including Cineworld and Vue are set to following in the coming weeks. The title will debut next Friday (July 17) and has confirmed seven venues to date.

Starring Xiao Yang, Tan Zhuo and Joan Chen, the movie follows a husband and wife who run a small company in Thailand. When one of their two daughters kills the son of a local regional police chief in self-defence, the father has to bury the body and cover the truth.

The movie is a remake of 2013 Indian thriller Drighyam. It was directed by Malaysian Chinese director Sam Quah and executive produced by Chen Sicheng, whose credits as a director include Detective Chinatown.