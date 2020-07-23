China: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Cruising To Mid-August Release; Daily Box Office Climbs Again On 4th Day Of Cinema Reopenings

With some of China’s cinemas reopened this week in low-risk areas, and as tomorrow sees Beijing get partially back to business as well, box office has continued to rise. As of 11:30PM tonight local time, Thursday’s takings hit $940K, according to ticketing service Maoyan. That’s a nice increase over the past few days and comes just before new Hollywood titles enter the mix tomorrow. Those will include Universal’s Dolittle and Sony/Bona’s Bloodshot.

In terms of dating the coming frames, Sony’s Bad Boys For Life has now been set to ride into the Middle Kingdom on August 14. The threequel currently has an international box office cume of $215M and is at $419M worldwide — it’s the highest grossing in the decades old franchise which has never had a theatrical release in China where Will Smith is a big draw. Following its release in January, the $90M Adil & Bilall-helmed pic held the top spot at offshore turnstiles for three weekends, seeing strong holds throughout.

Also on August 14, Warner Bros’ Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone will release in a remastered 4K 3D version. Back in March, we reported that studios had been approached to bring catalog films to the market as it worked to get back on its feet after being shuttered since the Lunar New Year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The timeline was longer than hoped for, but now the boy wizard will look to work his magic again in China where the Potter movies grew in popularity as the market expanded.

Also of note, there’s been a slight change on previous intel regarding DreamWorks/Amblin/Universal’s 1917, which is now going on August 7.