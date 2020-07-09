‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Star & Creator React To Netflix Series’ Cancellation: “So Proud Of This Show”

There will be one last batch of new episodes for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Netflix said today that the Riverdale spinoff starring Kiernan Shipka will end after the upcoming Part 4 in late 2020.

The title star posted a reaction on Instagram today with a caption that reads: “FINAL PART LETS GOOO WITCHES!!!!!!!”

Series creator and Archieverse honcho Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also weighed in the cancellation and upcoming episodes, saying, “So proud of this show, so grateful to everyone who worked on it.”

Our final chilling adventure begins this fall on @netflix. Hold on tight. So proud of this show, so grateful to everyone who worked on it…#sabrinanetflix! 🖤📺🎭🏆🌈💋👠⭐️ pic.twitter.com/iZ4f1bJvaM — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 9, 2020

Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, Miranda Otto, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Adeline Rudolph and Abigail Cowen also star.

Originally developed for the CW, the Archie-verse offshoot migrated to Netflix when the streamer offered a two-season order. The show’s seasons, referred to as Parts, ranged from 11 episodes — including a holiday special — in Part 1, nine episodes in Part 2 and eight each in Parts 3 and 4.

Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, tThe Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?