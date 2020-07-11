Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Moodys’ Renewed For Season 2 By Fox As Regular Family Comedy Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Stephen King Four-Novella 'If It Bleeds' Draws Three Options With A Fourth In the Offing

Read the full story

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Creator Hints ‘Riverdale’ Crossover Was In The Cards For Canceled Part 5 Of Netflix Series

Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Diyah Pera/Netflix

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the showrunner of CAOS and Riverdale and creator of the Sabrina comics, hinted that the now-canceled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would have had a Riverdale crossover.

Both shows were set in the same universe, with characters and locations intertwined. The storyline for Part 5, titled “Witch War,” will now be continued in CAOS, Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will end its run with its upcoming Part 4, which will be released in late 2020, leading to “a spooky, sexy & supernatural series finale,” Netflix said.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad