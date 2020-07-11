‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Creator Hints ‘Riverdale’ Crossover Was In The Cards For Canceled Part 5 Of Netflix Series

Originally developed for the CW, the Riverdale offshoot migrated to Netflix when the streamer offered a two-season order. The show’s seasons, referred to as Parts, ranged from 11 episodes, including a holiday special, in Part 1, 9 episodes in Part 2 and 8 each in Parts 3 and 4.

Sabrina‘s end date comes a few days after the other Riverdale offshoot, the CW’s Katy Keene, was canceled after one season.