‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Creator Hints ‘Riverdale’ Crossover Was In The Cards For Canceled Part 5 Of Netflix Series

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the showrunner of CAOS and Riverdale and creator of the Sabrina comics, hinted that the now-canceled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would have had a Riverdale crossover.
Both shows were set in the same universe, with characters and locations intertwined. The storyline for Part 5, titled “Witch War,” will now be continued in CAOS, Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will end its run with its upcoming Part 4, which will be released in late 2020, leading to “a spooky, sexy & supernatural series finale,” Netflix said.
