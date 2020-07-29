Click to Skip Ad
‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Annie Ilonzeh Signs With APA

Annie-Ilonzeh
Photo: Etcetera & Co.

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire alumna Annie Ilonzeh has signed with APA.

Ilonzeh most recently played the series regular role of paramedic Emily Foster for two seasons on NBC’s hit series Chicago Fire and in crossover episodes on spinoff Chicago P.D. Her character was last seen in Chicago Fire‘s season 7 finale making an impassioned plea to the admissions committee of Northwestern University, where she had reapplied to attend medical school.

Ilonzeh’s other television credits include recurring roles on Person Of Interest (CBS), Empire for Fox, Switched At Birth (ABC), Arrow (CW), Charlie’s Angels (CBS), and Entourage (HBO).

Feature credits include starring in director Pierre Morel’s Peppermint for STX, and director Benny Boom’s All Eyez On Me for Lionsgate. Ilonzeh is managed by DaVida Smith.

