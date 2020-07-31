‘Chernobyl’ Scores Best Mini-Series At BAFTA Awards; Jane Featherstone Says HBO Drama “Struck A Blow In Defense Of Truth & Transparency”

Chernobyl’s awards run continues after picking up the award for best mini-series at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The HBO and Sky co-production drama beat BBC drama The Victim, Channel 4’s The Virtues and ITV’s A Confession to pick up the award.

Jared Harris also won the leading actor award. He beat The Capture’s Callum Turner, The Virtues’ Stephen Graham and Giri/Haji’s Takehiro Hira to the award. Harris joked that BAFTA had “ruined his losing streak” and he shouted out former HBO exec Kary Antholis, who told him that Daniel Day Lewis was the network’s first choice to play the role.

This comes after the disaster drama picked up three Emmys in September, including outstanding limited series as well as seven awards at the Creative Arts Emmys.

The show, which charts the fallout from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant explosion in 1986, was produced by Jane Featherstone’s Sister Pictures.

On picking up the award at the virtual ceremony, Featherstone said, “Chernobyl brought together artists from 14 countries to tell this European story but the lessons of our show are global and I hope that we’ve struck a blow in defense of truth and transparency everywhere because that’s something that the arts can do in a way that few things can.”

“On behalf of the hundreds of people who worked on Chernobyl, I’d like to thank BAFTA for this great honor, I’d also like to thank our wonderful partners at Sky, HBO and the wonderful team at Sister,” she added. “We were lucky to work with creatives at the top of their game, our brilliant writer Craig Mazin, our visionary director Johann Renck, and my producing partners Carolyn Strauss, Sanne Wohlenberg and Chris Fry as well as our stellar cast led by Jared, Stellan and Emily and last but not least our exceptional crew.”