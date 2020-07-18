Charlize Theron Netflix Movie ‘The Old Guard’ Heading To 72M Households To Rank Among Streamer’s 10 Most Popular Pics

Netflix has posted on social media that the Charlize Theron Gina Prince-Bythewood Skydance movie The Old Guard could easily become one of the streamer’s top 10 original movies. With no small amount of fortune-telling, the streamer is estimating that the pic will be seen by 72M households withing four weeks.

Should those numbers bear out, Prince-Bythewood will become the first Black female director on that list.

The movie, based on Greg Rucka’s graphic novel, who also wrote the screenplay, follows a covert team of immortal mercenaries who are suddenly exposed and must fight to keep their identity a secret just as an unexpected new member is discovered.

Theron, who also produced the movie, teased about a sequel on Seth Meyers recently, saying, “There’s obviously a relationship there (between Van Veronica Ngo’s Quynh and Theron’s Andy) that we didn’t really explore in this film…so I’m excited if we get the chance to make another one, to explore that, because then we’re just adding another female into the mix, which I think will make it really interesting.”

Yesterday, Netflix dropped their most watched movies list below. Dominic Patten reported on the streamer’s most-watched series and movies during Q2 including the Mindy Kaling co-created series Never Have I Ever (40M households globally in its four weeks of after its April 27 release), Steve Carell and Greg Daniels’Space Force series (40M households since its launch on May 29), and the Spike Lee movie Da 5 Bloods drawing an audience of 27M since its June 12 debut.

Netflix’s top 10 pics are as follows in millions of households:

Extraction – 99M, director Sam Hargrave Bird Box – 89M, dir. Susanne Bier Spenser Confidential – 85M, dir. Peter Berg 6 Underground – 83M, dir. Michael Bay Murder Mystery – 83M, dir. Kyle Newacheck The Old Guard – 72M, dir. Gina Prince-Bythewood – projected The Irishman – 64M, dir. Martin Scorsese Triple Frontier– 63M, dir. J.C. Chandor The Wrong Missy – 59M, dir. Tyler Spindel The Platform – 56M, dir. Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Other Netflix streaming benchmarks:

–The Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston comedy Murder Mystery was watched by 31M accounts in its first two days on Friday and Saturday.

–Netflix reported that the first week of the Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box was watched by 45M global accounts during its first seven days. Nielsen later reported that 26M U.S. subscribers tuned into Bird Box in its first week

–The first 3-days of the Will Smith 2017 fantasy action movie Bright was reported at 11M.

Earlier today, Deadline broke the story that Netflix has packaged its biggest movie ever, the Joe and Anthony Russo directed $200M spy feature The Gray Man based on the 2009 Mark Greaney novel starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.