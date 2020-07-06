Charlie Daniels Dies: Revered Country Singer, Fiddler & Songwriter Was 83

Charlie Daniels, the Grammy-winning country singer and fiddler who scored crossover pop hits with “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Uneasy Rider” and “In America,” died today after a massive stroke. He was 83. His publicist Don Murry Grubbs confirmed the news.

Charlie Daniels AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Daniels, a Country Music Hall of Famer who had nine gold or platinum albums, also played on Bob Dylan’s 1969 classic Nashville Skyline, and his group the Charlie Daniels Band appeared in the 1980 movie Urban Cowboy.

Born on October 26, 1936, in Wilmington, NC, Daniels fronted 1960s group the Jaguars before going solo in 1968 and working as a session player in Nashville. His breakthrough came in the summer of 1973 with the story song “Uneasy Rider,” about a longhair’s harrowing encounter with some Mississippi locals.

The single hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and pushed Daniel’s solo LP Honey in the Rock albums into the lower end of the charts.

His next album, 1974’s Fire on the Mountain, was credited to the Charlie Daniels Band and made the pop Top 40, helped by the name-checking top 30 single “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” which later became an FM rock semi-staple. The album, which also featured “Long Haired Country Boy,” was his first to go platinum, and the group became a popular live draw, fueled by Daniels’ fiddle wizardry.

The Charlie Daniels Band released four more LPs from 1975-77 but hit the pop big time with 1979’s Million Mile Reflections. The triple-platinum disc hit No. 5 on the Billboard 2000 fueled by “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which spent two weeks at No. 3 on the Hot 100 that summer.

Driven by Daniels’ wild fiddle work and spoke-sung vocals, with a rollicking performance by his group, the song — which was featured in Urban Cowboy — remains popular on the radio. It tells the story of Johnny, a local-boy fiddle master who is visited by Satan himself and challenged to a fiddle duel. The stakes: a golden fiddle or Johnny’s soul. Backed by a band of demons, the devil gets his hot licks in before Johnny tells him to sit down and shuts him up.

Co-written by Daniels and his bandmates and covered by Primus in 1998, the song earned Daniels a Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance, it’s a stone rock, pop and country classic. Daniels put out a sequel song, “The Devil Comes Back to Georgia, in 1993 with Johnny Cash narrating a new battle between Marty Stuart as Johnny and Travis Tritt as Satan.

Watch a live version of Daniels; “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” from a 1979 show here:

That song and album’s success helped drive his group’s next two albums — 1980’s Full Moon and 1982’s Windows — into the pop top 30, with the former going platinum on the back of singles “In America” and “The Legend of Wooley Swamp.” Both hit the national pop Top 30. Windows, which went gold, featured the PTSD-themed single “Still in Saigon.”

The ensuing 1983 compilation disc A Decade of Hits has sold more than 4 million copies to date.

While continuing to be a popular concert act, the Charlie Daniels Band saw its last major sales success with the platinum 1989 disc Simple Man. Daniels began recording Christian music in 1994.