Comedy Central Preps Weekly Talk Show With ‘The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God

Comedy Central is preparing a new weekly talk-show fronted by The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God.

The ViacomCBS cable network is set to launch the show later this year, hopefully ahead of the U.S. Presidential Election in November, according to New York Magazine, which broke the story.

It is the latest comedy talk-show for Comedy Central, which airs The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, after it cancelled Lights Out With David Spade earlier this year.

Charlamagne Tha God, also known as Lenard Larry McKelvey, is best known for his New York syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, which was recently in the headlines thanks to a Joe Biden interview.

He was previously a cast member of MTV2’s The Guy Code and hosted Charlamagne & Friends and Uncommon Sense for the network.

Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment and Youth Group at ViacomCBS, told NY Mag, “Charlamagne’s voice is very right for today. It’s fresh and real and resonating in a way that very few can do.”

“Giving me a TV deal, almost ten years ago, didn’t really make any sense,” Charlamagne told the magazine. “I was a radio guy. It’s easy to say, ‘You know what? I think Charlamagne Tha God needs a talk show’ now. But almost ten years ago for him to have that vision, that did a lot for me. A lot of my success right now is because of those looks that I got on MTV2 and Viacom at the time.”