ViacomCBS’s Channel 5 Commissions 15 Hours Of Content From Seven BAME-Owned Producers

ViacomCBS’s UK network has announced that it will work with seven BAME-owned production companies on new shows following the launch of its diverse indie initiative last September.

The initiative worked with the TV Collective to match black, Asian and minority ethnic-run producers with Channel 5 commissioners to develop ideas. It has now converted into seven commissions, which are:

Big Deal Films: Greatest Christmas Toys (1 x 120-minutes) and The Greatest Toys Of All Time (3 x 60), reflecting on the UK’s obsession with toys through the years.

Afro-Mic: Scenic Ireland: Coast to Coast (2 x 60), which explores and celebrates Ireland’s coastline.

Meridian Line Films: A yet-to-be-titled two-part documentary taking viewers behind the scenes of one of Britain’s most popular attractions.

Chatterbox: Sally Lindsay’s Poshest Homes Sleepover (3 x 60), which promises to go inside some of Britain’s plushest homes.

Ten66 Television: Top 10 Ways to Add 20K To Your Home (1 x 60), a home improvement show featuring Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen and Linda Barker.

Doc Hearts: Living With Chronic Pain (1 x 60), a film following the struggles of those who have to endure chronic pain.

King of Sunshine Productions: Most Expensive Celebrity Break Ups (1 x 60), which spotlights costly divorces.

Ben Frow, director of programs at ViacomCBS Networks UK, said: “It has been a delight to partner with Simone [Pennant] at the TV Collective to help diversify the production companies we work with and bring new perspectives to our programme-making.

“She has been a brilliant advocate of Channel 5’s BAME initiative and I’m thrilled to bits that each of these indies has landed a much-deserved commission. In order for our industry to become more representative both on and off-screen, it is imperative that we all take meaningful steps to embrace the range of talent that is out there.”