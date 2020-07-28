Gov. Andrew Cuomo Fumes After Chainsmokers “Drive-In” Concert Looks More Like SRO

About that “drive-in concert” in the Hamptons featuring the Chainsmokers that devolved into a 2019-like show with hundreds of people side by side in the pit: Andrew Cuomo on Line 1.

New York’s governor has launched an investigation of the EDM duo’s Saturday show, which was billed as being only for people in their cars and other “designated areas.” But social distancing didn’t rule the day, as evidenced by a video shared by a guy who was onstage with the group:

The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night…looks like social distancing was strongly enforced 🤦🏻‍♂️….when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people Via IG:adamalpert pic.twitter.com/yLe1XaE0hS — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020

The crowd was estimated at 2,000 for the concert in Water Mill. Ticket packages ranged from $850 to an uber-VIP option for $25,000 that accommodated RVs. All profits were earmarked for charity.

The state of New York now is probing the concert and how and why it was permitted. The Empire State has banned gatherings of 50-plus people since it was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak a few months ago.

The promoter, NYC-based In the Know Experience, noted that concertgoers went through a temperature check upon entry, were offered hand sanitizer once parked and had restrooms that were disinfected every 10 minutes it also told BuzzFeed that there were dividers separating individual parties in the pit area and that “guests were also instructed that they would not be allowed to leave their designed spots for any reason other than to use the restroom.”

Some fans who were there told the online outlet that they felt safe. “Everyone was social-distancing and being responsible,” one said. “We had an amazing time and hope to see more events like this.”