CES Shifts Its January 2021 Edition In Las Vegas Online Due To COVID-19

The Consumer Technology Association has become the latest event presenter to shift online amid ongoing concerns about COVID-19, with January’s sprawling CES event now slated to be entirely digital.

Held annually at the Las Vegas Convention Center and spilling into many of the city’s nearby hotels over several days, CES has long been the biggest trade show in Las Vegas. In recent years, it has also become a magnet for entertainment companies exploring streaming and digital technology, expanding the convention’s original scope as a destination for tech gadget buyers and sellers. Advertising — an arena increasingly defined by technology — has also been woven into the overall fabric of the show.

“With the growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it is not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” the CTA said in an announcement Tuesday.

“An all-digital CES 2021 will allow the entire tech community to safely share ideas and introduce the products that will shape our future,” the organization continued. “You’ll be able to participate in all the awe-inspiring moments of CES wherever you are in the world. We are designing a unique experience for the tech industry.”

The dates have not been confirmed and programming details have not been finalized, but the digital show will be held in the first week of January in 2021, the CTA said. In 2022, CES eyeing a return to Las Vegas, “combining the best elements of a physical and digital show,” the CTA said.