‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Holds Steady To Top Sunday; ‘60 Minutes’ Ticks Up

ABC won Sunday’s primetime with the return of Celebrity Family Feud, which held steady at a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.08 million viewers. The network’s game show block also included fresh episodes of Press Your Luck (0.6, 3.70M) and Match Game (0.5, 3.28M), both holding steady.

On CBS, 60 Minutes (0.5, 6.98M) climbed from last week in the demo and topped audience numbers for the night. CBS finished off the night with repeats of Tough as Nails and NCIS: New Orleans.

NBC aired an episode of Cannonball (0.4, 1.90M), which was down two-tenths from its airing of a special preview of the USA Network game show June 29. It was followed last night by reruns of The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.

Fox served encores of Last Man Standing, Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, while The CW gave audiences repeats of DC’s Stargirl and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.