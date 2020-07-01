CBS To Pay Tribute To Carl Reiner With ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Colorized Special

CBS will honor comedy legend Carl Reiner with a colorized hourlong special. The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now In Living Color! A Special Tribute To Carl Reiner, will feature two colorized back-to-back classic episodes of the beloved 1960s series, Friday, July 3 at 8 pm on CBS.

The special features the episode “Coast to Coast Big Mouth,” in which Laura Petrie blurts out a top secret on a national television quiz show, revealing that comedian Alan Brady wears a toupee. The episode won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 1966. In the other episode, “October Eve”, a painting of Laura returns to haunt her when, despite her having posed fully clothed, the artist (played by Reiner) takes the liberty of “undraping” her.

Both episodes, written by Bill Persky and San Denoff, aired on CBS in two separate The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now In Living Color! specials executive produced by Reiner on Dec. 11, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017, respectively. The episodes were hand-picked by Reiner to be included. As series creator and co-star, Reiner personally supervised the original colorization of the episodes.

Reiner died of natural causes Monday at the age of 98.

Turner Classic Movies also will pay tribute to Reiner on July 28 with a marathon of his movies such as Oh God!, Where’s Poppa? and All of Me, among others.