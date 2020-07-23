CBS News Forms Race And Culture Unit, Alvin Patrick To Serve As Executive Producer

CBS News is forming a race and culture unit, with Alvin Patrick named as executive producer.

The network said that the unit will ensure that the news division’s “reporting reflects diverse perspectives,” and it will spearhead initiatives on race and culture and be a place for any staffer to pitch relevant stories.

The news division’s president, Susan Zirinsky, said in a statement, “We must always be aware of how race and culture impacts our journalism – and, in terms of the future of CBS News, this unit will be as important as Standards and Practices.”

Patrick joined CBS News in 2012, as a senior producer working exclusively with CBS News special correspondent James Brown. He has produced reports across the network’s news programming, including 60 Minutes, the CBS Evening News and CBS Sunday Morning. He previously worked at ABC News Nightline and was executive producer of ESPN’s Cold Pizza and ESPN News.

Patrick said in a statement, “I look forward to building a team that produces informative stories with context, tone and intention. The goal will be to cover diverse subjects and communities dynamically and honestly, in keeping with the great storytelling tradition of CBS News.”

He will report to Kim Godwin, CBS News’ executive vice president of news.

Broadcast and cable news networks have announced new hires and the creation of special units to cover race and culture issues in the wake of the death of George Floyd, as well as special programming. Gayle King hosted a primetime special for the network called Justice for All.