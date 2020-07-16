CBS News Taps Johnny Green Jr. As VP Of News Services

Johnny Green Jr. has been named Vice President of news services at CBS News, where he will oversee Newspath, the affiliate news service.

Green will begin his role on August 10 and will report to Kim Godwin, executive vice president of news.

Johnny Green Jr. CBS News

He previously served as vice president and news director at WBZ-TV in Boston, after joining the station as assistant news director in 2015. Before that, he was an executive producer at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia, and previously worked as an executive producer at WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh, and at WPDE-TV in Myrtle Beach.

In a statement, Godwin said that Green “knows how to nurture excellent storytelling from journalists. He also knows what our affiliated stations need to thrive.”

“I look forward to building on the tradition established at Newspath and providing editorially rich content and support during this transformative time,” Green said.

Green also is a member of the CBS Diversity Council, and served on the board of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts and as a member of the Racial Equity Advisory Board in Boston.

Green began his career as a producer at WCTI-TV in New Bern, N.C., and also worked at WCNC-TV and WSOC-TV in Charlotte and WRAL-TV in Raleigh.