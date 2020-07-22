CBS’ ‘Love Island’ Moves From Fiji To Las Vegas For Season 2

Love Island is moving from Fiji to Las Vegas thanks to COVID-19.

The CBS reality series has reportedly started pre-production at Caesars-owned hotel Cromwell, according to Vulture, which broke the news.

It’s thought that production will likely be up and running in August – meaning that along with Big Brother, CBS could have two of its big reality franchises on air in late summer.

As expected, all of the usual health and safety protocols will be adhered to including testing and social distancing and producers from ITV America’s ITV Entertainment will be making the show out of production pods, similar to how America’s Got Talent did on its return in Simi Valley.

Love Island was originally planned to begin airing on May 21. The first season of the show, which is hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, was filmed in a villa in Fiji.

One of the advantages for the show, which features a group of sexy young single “Islanders” on a lookout for romance brought together in a stunning villa in a beautiful tropical location, is that once given the greenlight, the show can be up and running relatively quickly.

ITV America CEO David George told Deadline in March that each episode of the show is turned around in less than 48 hours. “Once the switch is turned on, we can get it to air very quickly,” he said. “We’re trying to get it as ready as possible so when [CBS] says ‘go’, we’re ready, location-wise, build outs, casting.”

CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Deadline in May that he was “optimistic” that Love Island and Big Brother would air this summer. “Those shows turn around pretty quickly, Big Brother has live shows every week and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots, those shows do not have long post processes,” he said.