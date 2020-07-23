CBS Lifestyle Network Dabl Sets Carriage In Comcast Xfinity, Verizon FiOS Markets

Dabl, a lifestyle-focused multicast network launched last fall by CBS Television Distribution, is expanding via new carriage deals with Comcast Xfinity and Verizon FiOS.

The agreements cover 13 top markets on both platforms (see the full list below), mirroring the places where Dabl (pronounced as “dabble”) already airs on digital spectrum programmed by CBS-owned stations. At the start of this year, CBS said the ad-supported network was cleared in 90% of the country.

In addition to the extra distribution, the network announced four new shows joining its summer lineup: Emeril Live, Instant Gardener, 60 Minute Makeover and Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. The last of the group comes to Dabl via a deal with ITV Studios.

“We’re excited to announce the extension of Dabl’s footprint to cable subscribers in top markets,” said Steve LoCascio, COO of CBS Television Distribution. “Dabl’s lineup of lifestyle programs in the food, home improvement, DIY and outdoor spaces has really struck a chord with viewers – and now they can find even more of their favorite personalities with these additional shows, including Gordon Ramsay and even more Emeril.”

The multicast sector has gained traction in recent years, growing from a fringe realm created by the transition to HD TV a generation ago into a robust business throwing off hundreds of millions in revenue.

Aside from noted personalities like Lagasse and Ramsay, Dabl has also featured mainstays like Martha Stewart, Bob Vila and Jamie Oliver.

On Xfinity, the network is available on systems in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Detroit, Denver, Miami, New York, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Sacramento and Baltimore.

FiOS TV viewers can see Dabl in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.