CBS All Access Eyes Fall & Late 2020 Premieres For Richard Linklater Docuseries, ‘The Stand’, More

CBS All Access has unveiled its premiere plans for previously announced The Stand limited event series, a Richard Linklater animal rescue docuseries, and new original series The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Harper House and Guilty Party.

The Untitled Richard Linklater Project hails from the Boyhood and Where’d You Go Bernadette director and Knife Fight helmer Bill Guttentag. The 10-episode docuseries takes place in and around Linklater’s hometown of Austin, Texas, and looks at the colorful and diverse world of animal rescue through the stories of the animals and the humans who love them. It’s set for premiere this fall.

The Stand, a limited-series adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel, is slated for a late 2020 premiere. Written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell and starring Alexander Skarsgard, The Stand is King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil.

Additionally, The Man Who Fell to Earth, a series based on the Walter Tevis novel and the cult classic 1976 film, animated series The Harper House, from China, IL creator Brad Neely, and Guilty Party, a half-hour dark comedy starring and executive produced by Isla Fisher, are all slated to roll out on the streaming service beginning in 2021.

The premieres were announced Thursday by ViacomCBS as part of a preview of the upcoming expansion of the CBS All Access streaming service in early 2021.