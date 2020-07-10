Cate Blanchett Inks First-Look TV Deal With FX Productions

Mrs. America‘s Cate Blanchett is expanding her relationship with FX Productions, signing a first-look TV production deal with the studio behind the critically praised limited series via her Dirty Films, an independent film and TV production company co-founded by Blanchett and Andrew Upton. The pact covers all scripted and unscripted programming for FX, as well as potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television. Producer Coco Francini, who collaborated with Blanchett as an executive producer in FX on Hulu’s Mrs. America, joined Dirty Films this year as partner.

“Cate Blanchett is a legendary talent and it was little surprise that her first role as an Executive Producer and star in an American television program – Mrs. America – was such an overwhelming success,” said Gina Balian, President of Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Cate, Andrew and Coco are equally talented at crafting and producing incredible stories and we welcome this opportunity to support their future television projects under this overall agreement.”

Blanchett stars and served as executive producer on Mrs. America, which premiered in April on FX on Hulu. The acclaimed limited series received Television Critics Association nominations Thursday, including Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries, and Blanchett for Individual Achievement in Drama.

Dirty Film’s film credits include The Truth, Carol, Little Fish and The Turning. In addition to Mrs. America, television credits include the limited series Stateless, which just launched on Netflix.

“We are excited to continue working with John (Landgraf), Eric (Schrier), Gina and the entire brilliant team at FX,” the Dirty Films partners shared in a joint statement. “Through our collaboration on Mrs. America, we’ve experienced firsthand their enthusiasm for robust conversations, and their unwavering support for bold and ambitious entertainment.”

CAA negotiated the deal on behalf of Dirty Films.