Jenna Bans’ Uni TV-Based Minnesota Logging Production Company Taps 20th TV’s Casey Kyber As Head Of Television

EXCLUSIVE: Casey Kyber has left 20th Century Fox TV, where she served as VP of drama development, to join Jenna Bans’ production banner, Minnesota Logging Company, as Head of Television. The hire is part of a ramp-up of Minnesota Logging Co. into a full-fledged pod under the new overall deal Good Girls creator/executive producer Bans recently signed with the studio behind the popular NBC series, Universal Television.

“I’m so excited to partner with Casey,” said Bans. “She brings years of experience, impeccable taste and shares my love for unconventional, character driven stories. We feel really lucky to get to bring our vision to life with Pearlena, Erin, Brittany and the rest of our friends at Universal.”

Kyber joins Bans after two decades at 20th Century Fox TV, most recently as VP of Drama Development, a position she held since March 2016. During her tenure, she helped to develop a broad range of series, including Soundtrack for Netflix, Dopesick for Hulu and NeXt, Filthy Rich and Proven Innocent for Fox; as well as Triage, recently ordered to pilot by ABC. Before segueing to drama department, Kyber had been 20th TV’s head of research for many years, overseeing the studio’s primary and secondary research efforts, from providing ratings analysis and tracking series awareness, to leading focus group testing of both new and returning shows.

Kyber began her career at CBS in 1997 as a college intern in the research department, eventually taking the full time position of Research Analyst with the network. She joined 20th TV in 2000 as Manager, Research and Marketing, and rose through the ranks to SVP.