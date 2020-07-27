Carolina Rivera Signs With Verve, Inks Overall Deal At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter and producer Carolina Rivera has signed with Verve and has entered an overall deal at Netflix.

Under the Netflix deal, Rivera created and is set to serve as executive producer of the television series Madre Solo Hay Dos and Guerra de Vecinos.

Rivera is the co-executive producer of the CW sci-fi drama Roswell: New Mexico which recently wrapped. She also worked on Jane the Virgin. Marc Cherry’s production company purchased Rivera’s La Alegría del Hogar, which was originally created for Televisa. The series was the basis for Cherry’s Lifetime series Devious Maids.

Rivera studied screenwriting at UCLA and wrote her first feature Cilantro y Perejil which went on to win three Ariel Awards — Mexico’s equivalent of the Oscars — for Best Original Screenplay, Best Story and Best Original Song. Cilantro y Perejil made history in the Mexican film industry as the first Mexican title to be screened at commercial movie theaters throughout the country.

Her writing credits include more than fifteen feature films. In 2005, Rivera received the Motion Picture Association Award for Best Hispanic Screenplay for her screenplay Enemigos Íntimos.

In addition, she worked as head writer for the serial telenovela Lucho en Familia and worked on Amor Cautivo. She headed the children’s television development team at Channel 11, Latin America’s largest public television network While there, she created and served as head writer for Bizbirije and El Divan de Valentina. She has also served as an International Emmy Awards Juror for Dramatic Series and TV movies.

She continues to be managed by George Salinas of Bridgeworks Entertainment.