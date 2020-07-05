Click to Skip Ad
Carl Reiner’s Daughter Lambastes Trump In Final Tweets On Her Father’s Account

Annie Reiner and Carl Reiner Shutterstock

Annie Reiner, daughter of Carl Reiner, tweeted Friday pointed remarks against President Trump on her late father’s account. She said on her late father’s behalf that “he would disappointed not to have lived to see Trump’s eviction from the White House [and] to make America safe again for honor and truth. Please VOTE!”

Comedy legend Carl Reiner died Monday at the age of 98. Before his passing he used his platform to vocally criticize Trump and described the president as “our Russian-installed puppet president.”

 

