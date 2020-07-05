Carl Reiner’s Daughter Lambastes Trump In Final Tweets On Her Father’s Account

Annie Reiner, daughter of Carl Reiner, tweeted Friday pointed remarks against President Trump on her late father’s account. She said on her late father’s behalf that “he would disappointed not to have lived to see Trump’s eviction from the White House [and] to make America safe again for honor and truth. Please VOTE!”

As you may know, Carl passed away on Monday, June 29th at the good old age of 98. We wanted to write a final tweet for him to let you know how much he appreciated your responses and support… — carl reiner (@carlreiner) July 3, 2020

… I will say one last thing for him. I know he would be disappointed not to have lived to see Trump's eviction from the White House, to make America safe again for honor and truth. Please VOTE! Annie Reiner — carl reiner (@carlreiner) July 3, 2020

Comedy legend Carl Reiner died Monday at the age of 98. Before his passing he used his platform to vocally criticize Trump and described the president as “our Russian-installed puppet president.”

As I arose at 7:30 this morning, I was saddened to relive the day that led up to the election of a bankrupted and corrupt businessman who had no qualifications to be the leader of any country in the civilized world… — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 29, 2020