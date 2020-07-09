‘Card Sharks’: ABC’s Joel McHale-Hosted Game Show Heads Back Into Production With Fremantle Bringing In Rigorous Health & Safety Protocols

EXCLUSIVE: Card Sharks, ABC’s reboot of the classic game show, is the latest broadcast network series to head back into production.

Deadline understands that the show, which is starting production on its second season and fronted by Community star Joel McHale, has returned to filming today. It shoots at CBS Studios Radford in Studio City.

The show is being shot with minimal crew and without an audience and producer Fremantle has put in rigorous health and safety protocols. The production is adhering to all state and local requirements as well as union and industry guidelines for production.

There’s no air date yet for the second season episodes as the show aired as part of ABC’s summer ‘Fun & Games’ line-up.

It comes after America’s Got Talent became the first major non-scripted entertainment format to return to filming.

Card Sharks features two players who face off in a head-to-head elimination game with the goal of one player making it to the grand prize-winning deck. Each contestant has to decide if the odds are worth the risk of losing it all and making it to the big game. Ultimately, players can either take their earned cash and quit or continue betting with the hope of reaching the top for a chance to take home a major cash prize.

Scott St. John will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Jennifer Mullin.

The original Card Sharks was created by Chester Feldman for Mark Goodson-Bill Todman Productions. It ran on NBC from 1978-1981 with Jim Perry as host. CBS followed with a revival from 1986-1989, hosted by Bob Eubanks, and it was accompanied by another version in syndication with Bill Rafferty. Gene Wood was the announcer on all three series.