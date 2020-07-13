Shantay you stay, eh! The RuPaul’s Drag Race has traveled north of the border with its maple-flavored iteration of the franchise Canada’s Drag Race which releases new episodes weekly on the streaming platform Crave in Canada as well as WOW Presents Plus — but the streaming platforms aren’t enough to hold all the fabulousness the show has to offer. The reality drag competition has set its linear debut onforJuly 27, 8 PM PT/ET on Logo

The first-ever Canadian adaptation of Drag Race is hosted by Season 11 runner-up and Canadian local, Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and model Stacey McKenzie. Like its American sister show, the Canadian spin-off will serve elements of the Emmy-winning series — but with a healthy dose of Canadian maple shade. The competition will include 12 of the fiercest queens as they showcase their Canadian charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to compete for the title of “Canada’s First Drag Superstar,” and a $100,000 prize.

Fans will get to enjoy the premiere of Canada’s Drag Race days after the season 5 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars which airs July 24, at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1.

The twelve queens competing in the freshman season of Canada’s Drag Race include Anastarzia Anaquway (Toronto, ON), BOA (Toronto, ON), Ilona Verley (Vancouver, BC), Jimbo (Victoria, BC), Juice Boxx (Toronto, ON), Kiara (Montréal, QC), Kyne (Kitchener-Waterloo, ON), Lemon (From Toronto, living in New York City), Priyanka (Toronto, ON), Rita Baga (Montréal, QC), Scarlett Bobo (Toronto, ON) and Tynomi Banks (Toronto, ON).

Canada’s Drag Race is produced by Blue Ant Studios in association with Bell Media Studios. A Crave Original. Executive producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell. RuPaul serves as Executive Producer. Executive producers for Blue Ant Studios are Mike Bickerton, Michael Kot, Betty Orr and Laura Michalchyshyn.