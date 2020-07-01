California Coronavirus Update: Gov. Gavin Newsom Orders L.A. Restaurants, Movie Theaters To Shut Down Indoor Operations, Deploys Enforcement “Strike Team”

At his noon coronavirus press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom made good on his promise to “toggle back” reopenings in California by ordering restaurants once again to shut down dine-in service. This applies to all locales on the “county monitoring list” for at least three consecutive days. There are 19 counties on that list, and Los Angeles in one of them.

Restaurants still will be allowed to offer food for pickup or delivery.

The guideline to cease indoor operations for three weeks also includes movie theaters, restaurants, indoor family entertainment businesses, card rooms and zoos. Over the weekend, the governor ordered bars and nightclubs closed.

The state’s hospitals went from slightly over 3,000 coronavirus patients in mid-June to more than 5,000 as of the most recent update. That’s a 52-percent increase in 14 days.

Related Story Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: County Health Officials Warn Of Looming Hospital Bed Shortage

#COVID19 continues to spread at an alarming rate. Effective immediately, 19 counties must close indoors operations for the following sectors: – Restaurants

– Wineries

– Movie theaters & family entertainment

– Zoos, museums

– Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

This applies to the following counties: – Contra Costa

– Fresno

– Glenn

– Imperial

– Kern

– Kings

– LA

– Merced

– Orange

– Riverside

– Sacramento

– San Bernardino

– San Joaquin

– Santa Barbara

– Santa Clara

– Solano

– Stanislaus

– Tulare

– Ventura — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

Newsom said he is hoping that people will comply with the guidelines voluntarily. If they do not, Newsom said he is deploying a “strike team” of government agencies to ensure compliance, especially where it concerns workplaces. Alcohol Beverage Control, CalOSHA, the Department of Business Oversight, the Department of Consumer Affairs and the California Highway Patrol are among the agencies that will be enforcing the guidelines.

“We will have these agencies use their regulatory authority,” said one state official at the press conference, “in six regions of the state. This will begin today.”

“We have a duty,” the governor said, to “go after” those who are not complying.

The state is not closing beaches, but is “modifying” parking operations at state beaches — meaning he’s closing them. Newsom reiterated that beaches in L.A. and Ventura will be closed this weekend.

NEW: All parking facilities at state beaches in Southern CA and the Bay Area will be CLOSED for the upcoming weekend.#COVID19 does not take 4th of July off. Avoid crowds. Do not gather with people you do not live with. Wear a mask. Physically distance. Be smart. Do your part. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

The governor also recommended that local officials cancel fireworks shows, a measure that has already been taken in Los Angeles.

In reference to family gatherings, particularly over the holiday weekend, Newsom said, “We’re gonna need to do more about that…being a little bit more aggressive in regards to guidelines.”

“It’s family gatherings,” said Newsom on Tuesday, “where people let down their guard.” The governor was most concerned about people taking off masks, giving family members hugs and kisses. “Then all of a sudden, you see a spread,” he said.

The governor said that case tracing has indicated that family events are problematic. “I hope you’ll reconsider those gatherings,” he said.

Moving to enforcement, “We’re going to do our best to try and encourage people not to gather,” said Newsom, “through education” but “not to be punitive.”

“Forty million people live in the state of California,” said Newsom. He then noted that, if all those people decided to ignore the restrictions, there would be no way for the state to enforce them. As a result, he said, “I’m going to ask you to advance this notion of independence, of personal responsibility” and wear a mask.

“The spirit of the Founding Fathers, said Newsom, “is personal responsibility.”

He encouraged Californians to think of wearing masks and social distancing the same way they do seat belts or motorcycle helmets: A preventative measure to keep one safe.

Referring to the Declaration of Independence, Newsom asked, “What was the first word that was consecrated in that document? It was ‘life.'”

The governor announced 110 deaths due to coronavirus in the state in the past 24 ours, and a jump in the positivity rate of tests over a seven day period.

Currently, there are 5,196 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19. The state has over 44,000 beds available, if needed.

ICU admissions have increased 47 percent from two weeks ago. Currently the state has 3,580 of 10,000 ICU beds in use. “ICU availability is foundational” to reminded the governor.

On Friday, Newsom had Imperial County roll back its lifting of the stay-at-home order. On Monday he hinted a that that measure might be in the future for more counties in the state.

Watch Newsom’s press conference below.