CAA Will Not Return To NY, LA, Nashville Offices Until At Least January 2021

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the nation, CAA has decided to postpone plans for an Aug. 1 return to its offices in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville.

The agency has other offices in the US and worldwide, but it is unclear if those will also be on lockdown. CAA has outposts in Beijing, Shanghai, London, Munich, Geneva, and Stockholm. In the US, it also has Chicago, Jacksonville, Memphis and Atlanta.

The CAA decision to continue working remotely is mirrored by many entertainment and media companies, including PMC offices in New York and Los Angeles.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have scaled back reopening plans and delayed others. This July 4 weekend will see beaches, indoor restaurants, bars and movie theaters shuttered, and public fireworks displays canceled.