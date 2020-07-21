CAA & United Media Asia Ink Strategic Partnership

CAA has signed a non-exclusive strategic partnership agreement with United Media Asia, a Singapore- and Indonesia-based content finance, production and distribution company.

The partnership continues CAA’s relationship with UMA, which recently signed an exclusive first-look deal with Southeast Asia’s largest media conglomerate, Kompas Gramedi. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal and also is representing the global distribution rights to the UMA-produced feature Memories of My Body, Indonesia’s official selection for Best International Feature Film race at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Led by founder and CEO Michy Gustavia, UMA is backed by a $20 million investment fund and focused on local-language content in one of the fastest-growing entertainment and media markets. The company’s film slate includes the upcoming releases The Villa and The Betrayal.

United Media Asia Inks First Look Deal With Southeast Asia’s Kompas Gramedia

The deal expands CAA footprint in the Asian entertainment market. For more than a decade, the agency has been at the center of every major U.S./China production and directed over $780 million in Chinese capital into English-language content, it said. CAA Media Finance’s work across the global entertainment arena includes extensive experience in buildign financing and distribution entities such as Elevation (Canada), Library Pictures International, Wild Bunch International (France), Neon (U.S.), RT TV (Brazil), and Elysian Film Group Distribution (UK).