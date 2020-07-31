CAA Signs Gavin Rothery, Director Of SXSW Sci-Fi Movie ‘Archive’

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked filmmaker Gavin Rothery, who recently made his feature directorial debut with the sci-fi movie Archive which he also wrote.

Before SXSW’s cancellation due to COVID-19, the Theo James-Stacy Martin movie was set for a premiere at the Austin, TX fest.

Vertical Entertainment

Archive is set in 2038 and follows George Almore, who is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready, and this sensitive phase is also the riskiest as he looks to reunite with his dead wife.

Originally a comic artist, Rothery worked in the games industry since 1996. This led him to the co-creation and design for Duncan Jones’ 2009 movie Moon.

Rothery also wrote and directed the cinematic intro for the award-winning video game Titanfall, and designed numerous starships for the game Star Citizen.

He is represented by Rob Kraitt at Casarotto, Ramsay, and Associates in the UK.