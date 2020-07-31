CAA Signs Gavin Rothery, Director Of SXSW Sci-Fi Movie ‘Archive’

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked filmmaker Gavin Rothery, who recently made his feature directorial debut with the sci-fi movie Archive which he also wrote.
Before SXSW’s cancellation due to COVID-19, the Theo James-Stacy Martin movie was set for a premiere at the Austin, TX fest.
Archive is set in 2038 and follows George Almore, who is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready, and this sensitive phase is also the riskiest as he looks to reunite with his dead wife.
Originally a comic artist, Rothery worked in the games industry since 1996. This led him to the co-creation and design for Duncan Jones’ 2009 movie Moon.
Rothery also wrote and directed the cinematic intro for the award-winning video game Titanfall, and designed numerous starships for the game Star Citizen.
He is represented by Rob Kraitt at Casarotto, Ramsay, and Associates in the UK.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.